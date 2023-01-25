English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Flying bikes on sale in US, Japan. What Anand Mahindra suspects they will be used for

    The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for around 40 minutes and can go as fast as 100 kmph.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.2 million strong Twitter family.

    Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.2 million strong Twitter family.

    Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra, who regularly shares tech innovation updates on his Twitter handle, on Wednesday tweeted a video of the world’s first flying bike.

    Japanese startup AERWINS has developed the flying bike which is already on sale in Japan. A smaller version of the bike has just been launched in the US this year with an estimated price tag of $800,000.


    “A flying bike from a Japanese startup. Will cost around $800K in the U.S. I suspect it will be used mainly by police forces around the world; leading to some interesting new chase sequences in movies…,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted along with a Reuters video from September 2022.


    The video shows a trial run of the flying bike in Detroit, Michigan. The XTURISMO hoverbike is capable of flying for around 40 minutes and can go as fast as 100 kmph.