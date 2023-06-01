Flyer caught smoking in plane toilet, hauled off by cops upon landing

A Ryanair passenger was caught smoking mid-air by a flight attendant

A Ryanair passenger, caught smoking inside one of the aircraft toilets mid-air, was hauled off by cops upon landing. The passenger reportedly lit a cigarette in the plane toilet during a flight from Palma to Manchester on May 30. He was caught by a cabin crew member who noticed smoke emanating from the toilet.

A co-passenger on the same Ryanair flight spoke to Manchester Evening News about the dangerous incident, saying that the smoker lit up shortly after take-off from Palma.

“It was literally about 20 minutes after take-off,” he revealed. “One of the flight attendants could smell smoke coming from the toilet. They took all his details and then announced it to the whole plane.”

The co-passenger said he was pleased about the crew naming and shaming the offender. “I was really pleased because they'd named and shamed the person. If you're willing to have a smoke and put 180 souls on board lives at risk, then you should be named and shamed,” he said.

Several passengers were annoyed by the unnamed smoker for putting the whole flight at risk. “I was with my two daughters who are seven and ten,” the man told Manchester Evening News, who said his own daughters were left frightened by the incident.

Ryanair confirmed the incident. However, it is understood that the airline chose not to pursue action against the passenger – so while he was removed by cops upon landing, they did not arrest him.

“The crew of this flight from Palma to Manchester (May 30) called ahead for police assistance after a passenger was found smoking onboard,” a Ryanair spokesperson said. “The passenger was removed from the aircraft by local police upon landing at Manchester Airport.”