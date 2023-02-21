 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Florida woman killed by 11-foot alligator. She was out walking dog

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida on February 20. She had been walking her dog when the attack occurred.

An alligator killed a woman in Florida (Representative image via Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida on Monday. The woman was walking her dog near a pond at a retirement community when the attack occurred.

According to Fox News, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the attack in St Lucie after eyewitnesses called 911.

The woman was walking near the pond when the alligator lunged out and grabbed her dog. The woman tried to get her dog back but lost her life in the attempt.

Her body was recovered, while a nuisance gator trapper was called in to capture the alligator. St Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said he estimated the reptile to be about 11-feet long.