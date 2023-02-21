Florida woman killed by 11-foot alligator. She was out walking dog

An alligator killed a woman in Florida (Representative image via Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida on Monday. The woman was walking her dog near a pond at a retirement community when the attack occurred.

According to Fox News, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the attack in St Lucie after eyewitnesses called 911.

The woman was walking near the pond when the alligator lunged out and grabbed her dog. The woman tried to get her dog back but lost her life in the attempt.

Her body was recovered, while a nuisance gator trapper was called in to capture the alligator. St Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said he estimated the reptile to be about 11-feet long.

The gator was found lurking at the bottom of the pond by trapper Robert Lilly, who estimated it weighed around 600-700 pounds (270 to 317 kilograms approximately). Lilly said it put up a good fight before it was captured.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement.

Alligators are common in Florida – the US state is home to an estimated 1.25 million gators – but attacks causing serious injuries are rare, the FWC said. “The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property,” it said in a statement.