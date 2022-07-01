 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch: Frightening video of lightning striking boat with 7 passengers

Moneycontrol News
Jul 01, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

The incident took place off the coast of Florida on June 26. The boat's occupants were rescued by the US Coast Guard.

(Image credit: @USCGSoutheast/Twitter)

A boat carrying seven people was recently hit by lightning off the coast of Florida, prompting a rescue operation by the US Coast Guard.

A video of the incident showed two people happily posing for a camera while cruising a water body when suddenly, a lightning flash struck right behind them , creating sparks and a loud bang. The boat's occupants screamed.

 

The group, who were participating in a fishing tournament, then alerted the Coast Guard using an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon).

The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter to rescue the boat's occupants. They were flown to an airstation where their family received them.

Coast Guard pilot  David McKinley said since lightning storms are routine in Florida, the boaters were well-prepared.

"(They had) all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF (very high frequency) radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."

Sherrie Kelley, one of the passengers, described the lightning strike as "the biggest flash like light bulbs right in your face," FOX News reported.

The boat's occupants did not suffer serious injuries but one of them was knocked out by by the strike.

"The electricity from the lightning actually went through him and caused him to black out and go to the floor," Kelly's brother Rumer said about their friend Josh.

