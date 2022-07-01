Watch: Frightening video of lightning striking boat with 7 passengers

(Image credit: @USCGSoutheast/Twitter)

A boat carrying seven people was recently hit by lightning off the coast of Florida, prompting a rescue operation by the US Coast Guard.

A video of the incident showed two people happily posing for a camera while cruising a water body when suddenly, a lightning flash struck right behind them , creating sparks and a loud bang. The boat's occupants screamed.



#BREAKING USCG Air Station Clearwater rescued 7 people after their boat was hit by lighting 100 mil offshore of #TampaBay. Everyone is ok & reunited w/ family & friends thanks to them activating their EPIRB. Read more @ https://t.co/sINUsheQ9t #EPIRB #lightningstrikes #USCG pic.twitter.com/08SCd6WKoq

— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 26, 2022

The group, who were participating in a fishing tournament, then alerted the Coast Guard using an EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon).

The Coast Guard brought in a helicopter to rescue the boat's occupants. They were flown to an airstation where their family received them.

Coast Guard pilot David McKinley said since lightning storms are routine in Florida, the boaters were well-prepared.

"(They had) all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF (very high frequency) radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."

Sherrie Kelley, one of the passengers, described the lightning strike as "the biggest flash like light bulbs right in your face," FOX News reported.

The boat's occupants did not suffer serious injuries but one of them was knocked out by by the strike.

"The electricity from the lightning actually went through him and caused him to black out and go to the floor," Kelly's brother Rumer said about their friend Josh.