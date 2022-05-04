Florida man wrecks Ford GT supercar worth Rs 5 crore just days after buying it

A Ford GT owner in Florida crashed his supercar into a tree just days after buying it for a whopping $704,000 – or Rs 5 crore approximately.

Police say that Robert J, from Boca Raton in Florida, wrecked his recently-purchased 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT because he was “unfamiliar” with manual transmission.

After acquiring the classic supercar in an auction in early April, Guarini drove it straight into a tree on Friday evening, completely smashing the front of the vehicle. Guarini told cops that he lost control of the Ford GT as he was "unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift," Road and Track reported.

Photos of the wrecked supercar have gone viral online after being shared on Facebook, where several car enthusiasts branded the accident a ‘travesty’ and called for action to be taken against the driver.



While cops say it was Guarini’s unfamiliarity with a stick shift that led to the crash, the driver’s own account of what caused the accident differed significantly. Guarini claims that “old tires, muddy pavement, and a fresh detailing” were all responsible for the 550-horsepower supercar crashing into a tree.

He also said the accident occurred when he was shifting from first gear to second, and not when he was downshifting, as the police report states.

“I don’t want people to think I was racing at 90 mph," Guarini says. "I was going 35 mph.”

Police also issued a citation to the 50-year-old for driving with a suspended licence, but Guarini claims that his license suspension was due to a clerical error from the department of motor vehicles.