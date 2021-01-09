MARKET NEWS

Florida man photographed carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested by federal marshal

Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said.

Reuters
January 09, 2021 / 09:36 PM IST
Four people were killed in the violence, and the police arrested many. (Source: Reuters)

A Florida man photographed carrying US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the US Capitol was arrested late January 8, according to jail records.

Johnson, 36, was quickly identified on social media and was identified by the Bradenton Herald as being from Parrish, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of Tampa.

Five people died in the riot on January 6, including a Capitol hill police officer.
Reuters
