English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Florida man fights shark to save his sister’s life

    A teenaged girl was seriously injured in a shark attack in Florida on Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 02, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
    A 17-year-old in Florida was severely injured in a shark attack. (Representative Image)

    A 17-year-old in Florida was severely injured in a shark attack. (Representative Image)

    A teenaged girl was seriously injured in a shark attack in Florida on Thursday. Addison Bethea, 17, suffered horrific injuries her leg in the attack, USA Today reported. She was saved by the courage of her brother, who jumped into the water to fight off the shark and pulled the bleeding teenager into a passing boat, her father said in a Facebook post yesterday.

    “Our daughter Addison was attacked by a large shark yesterday, June 30th, while scalloping out of Keaton beach,” wrote Shane Bethea on Facebook, adding that she punched the shark and tried to poke its eyes out, but to no avail.

    “By the grace of God, she was with her brother Rhett Willingham, a first responder/firefighter, who acted quickly to literally fight off the shark and pull her away and into a nearby boat of an unknown person,” Bethea said.

    Addison was wading in just five-feet of water off Keaton beach, Florida, when the shark bit her. Her brother, Rhett, rescued her and put a tourniquet around her leg to “minimise blood loss to the massive injury and kept her awake, ultimately saving her life.”

    The 17-year-old made it to the shore and was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital for emergency surgeries. Her father said that doctors removed a vein from her left leg. “There is an unreal amount of damage to her thigh area,” he wrote.

    Close

    Related stories

    Speaking about the incident from the hospital where she is recovering, Addison told WTXL: “Rhett was just like tapping me and the something latches onto my leg.”

    She only realised it was a shark, estimated to be about 9-foot-long, when she looked down at her leg.

    The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office asked swimmers and beach-goers to exercise caution in wake of the attack.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Florida #shark attack
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 02:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.