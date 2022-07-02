Florida man fights shark to save his sister’s life

A 17-year-old in Florida was severely injured in a shark attack. (Representative Image)

A teenaged girl was seriously injured in a shark attack in Florida on Thursday. Addison Bethea, 17, suffered horrific injuries her leg in the attack, USA Today reported. She was saved by the courage of her brother, who jumped into the water to fight off the shark and pulled the bleeding teenager into a passing boat, her father said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“Our daughter Addison was attacked by a large shark yesterday, June 30th, while scalloping out of Keaton beach,” wrote Shane Bethea on Facebook, adding that she punched the shark and tried to poke its eyes out, but to no avail.

“By the grace of God, she was with her brother Rhett Willingham, a first responder/firefighter, who acted quickly to literally fight off the shark and pull her away and into a nearby boat of an unknown person,” Bethea said.

Addison was wading in just five-feet of water off Keaton beach, Florida, when the shark bit her. Her brother, Rhett, rescued her and put a tourniquet around her leg to “minimise blood loss to the massive injury and kept her awake, ultimately saving her life.”

The 17-year-old made it to the shore and was airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital for emergency surgeries. Her father said that doctors removed a vein from her left leg. “There is an unreal amount of damage to her thigh area,” he wrote.

Speaking about the incident from the hospital where she is recovering, Addison told WTXL: “Rhett was just like tapping me and the something latches onto my leg.”

She only realised it was a shark, estimated to be about 9-foot-long, when she looked down at her leg.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office asked swimmers and beach-goers to exercise caution in wake of the attack.