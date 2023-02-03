Florida man bites off pet python’s head during domestic dispute

A Florida man allegedly bit off the head of a pet snake during a domestic dispute. According to Fox News, police arrested Kevin Mayorga on January 30 while responding to reports of a man and a woman arguing in an apartment complex in Miami-Dade County.
On reaching the apartment, police officers heard a man and a woman screaming inside. After several commands to open the door went unheeded, the woman reportedly asked cops to “just kick the door in.”
Kevin Mayorga tried hiding behind a door when cops entered the apartment. He acted aggressively when discovered and refused to come out with his hands up. A police officer tried to taser the 32-year-old but failed to subdue him.
Mayorga even struck an officer in the face with a handcuff while he was being detained, according to the New York Post.