Florida man bites off pet python’s head during domestic dispute

Kevin Mayorga has been arrested after decapitating a snake

A Florida man allegedly bit off the head of a pet snake during a domestic dispute. According to Fox News, police arrested Kevin Mayorga on January 30 while responding to reports of a man and a woman arguing in an apartment complex in Miami-Dade County.

On reaching the apartment, police officers heard a man and a woman screaming inside. After several commands to open the door went unheeded, the woman reportedly asked cops to “just kick the door in.”

Kevin Mayorga tried hiding behind a door when cops entered the apartment. He acted aggressively when discovered and refused to come out with his hands up. A police officer tried to taser the 32-year-old but failed to subdue him.

Mayorga even struck an officer in the face with a handcuff while he was being detained, according to the New York Post.

Once he was subdued, the woman told cops that Mayorga had bit off the head of her pet python. The snake was found with its detached head near the front door.

Read More

The relationship between Mayorga and the woman is not clear.