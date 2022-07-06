Florida county put in quarantine over giant African land snail sighting

The reappearance of the invasive and dangerous giant African land snail in Florida has forced authorities to impose a quarantine on residents of Pasco County.

Authorities confirmed the detection of giant African land snail on July 3, days after a master gardener spotted the mollusk in the city of Port Richey, CBS News reported.

The giant African land snail, native to Africa, is considered an invasive species in the United States. It takes millions of dollars to eradicate their population. This eradication has taken place twice in Florida before -- in 1975 and 2021.



Do you live in Pasco County? Have you seen an abnormally large snail roaming around? It could be a giant African land snail (GALS)! Learn more about GALS at our @FDACSDPI resource page: https://t.co/IU9OqKEqnU pic.twitter.com/yET0F2VwCH

— Florida Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) July 3, 2022

The US Department of Agriculture calls them "one of the most damaging snails in the world” – not just for the devastating impact they can have on agriculture but also for the parasite they carry, rat lungworm, which can cause meningitis in humans.

These snails can grow up to the size of a fist and reproduce quickly to infiltrate surrounding areas. A four-month old snail can lay thousands of eggs. A lack of natural predators also means they are tough to eradicate. Moreover, these snails are resilient and capable of travelling great distances by clinging to objects like cars.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, they are known to consume at least 500 different species of economically important agricultural plants, including cocoa, peanuts, melons, peas and many more.

Even more concerning is the fact that these creatures carry rat lungworm, the “nematode parasite that causes eosinophilic meningitis in humans and livestock.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has outlined a plan to eradicate these snails with the help of pesticides.