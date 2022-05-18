Flooded homes, stranded cars: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Bengaluru

Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (Image credit: karnatakarains/Twitter)

Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, uprooting trees and flooding houses while exacerbating traffic problems. The Karnataka capital has witnessed torrential rainfall since Tuesday night which continued into Wednesday morning. Visuals of waterlogged roads and flooded homes have emerged from the rain-battered city, where more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast more rains in Bengaluru for the next 24 hours.

Several Bengaluru residents took to Twitter to share photos of water entering their homes. Many tagged the chief minister of Karnataka, the chief minister’s office and local MLAs in their appeal for help.



Trying to get home on an average rainy day in Koramangala around submerged cars, stranded people! This wasn’t even the worst stretch.

One Twitter user shared a video of people stranded on waterlogged roads

Several pictures showed commuters trying to drive on roads with three to four inches of water

News agency ANI also shared similar footage of waterlogged streets in Kalappa Layout, Basavanagar in Bengaluru.



#WATCH | Karnataka: Streets and parking places waterlogged in parts of Bengaluru following the rainfall here. Water also enters houses. Visuals from Kalappa Layout, Basavanagar in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hlADx0bAds — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022





can someone stop this bangalore rain pls my entire room is flooded

Twitter users complained of rainwater flooding their houses

According to the Weather department, many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit.

Scores of vehicles were submerged in the basements of some apartments in Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra. There was waterlogging in many parts of the city, which also witnessed traffic snarls due to the torrential rainfall.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday visited some of the rain-hit areas in the city.





