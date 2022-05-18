English
    Flooded homes, stranded cars: Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Bengaluru

    The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast more rains in Bengaluru for the next 24 hours.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST
    Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night. (Image credit: karnatakarains/Twitter)

    Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, uprooting trees and flooding houses while exacerbating traffic problems. The Karnataka capital has witnessed torrential rainfall since Tuesday night which continued into Wednesday morning. Visuals of waterlogged roads and flooded homes have emerged from the rain-battered city, where more rainfall is expected in the next 24 hours.

    Several Bengaluru residents took to Twitter to share photos of water entering their homes. Many tagged the chief minister of Karnataka, the chief minister’s office and local MLAs in their appeal for help.


    One Twitter user shared a video of people stranded on waterlogged roads


    Several pictures showed commuters trying to drive on roads with three to four inches of water


    News agency ANI also shared similar footage of waterlogged streets in Kalappa Layout, Basavanagar in Bengaluru.


    Twitter users complained of rainwater flooding their houses

    According to the Weather department, many areas received 50 mm to 150 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Horamavu, Yelahanka, Vidyapeetha, Rajmahal, Nagapura, Sampangiramnagar, Vidyaranyapura, Banaswadi, Jakkur and Singasandra were among the worst-hit.

    Scores of vehicles were submerged in the basements of some apartments in Horamavu, HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwaranagar and Neelasandra. There was waterlogging in many parts of the city, which also witnessed traffic snarls due to the torrential rainfall.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday visited some of the rain-hit areas in the city.

    (With inputs from PTI)



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #Bengaluru #Bengaluru rains
    first published: May 18, 2022 04:28 pm
