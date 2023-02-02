Floating restaurant sinks off the coast of Thailand

A floating café and restaurant sunk off the coast of Thailand on Monday, January 30. The double-decked raft, named Krakenian, sunk in the choppy waters of Pattaya on Monday evening.

Marine officials say that a pump on the ship stopped working and vessel became submerged in water, causing it to sink slowly. Nobody was injured in the incident, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Krakenian doubled up as a café and restaurant that offered dining, live music, squid fishing and karaoke rooms to guests. There were no guests on board at the time the ship began flooding. Company executive Pichet Thanomchart told media that the restaurant had been closed for some days because of rough seas and inclement weather.

On Monday evening at around 4 pm, it was battered by strong waves. Water then entered into the port side of the vessel.

Moneycontrol News