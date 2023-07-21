Flipkart's viral billboard gets a thumbs up on Twitter. Well played, says Internet

The post featured a picture of a Flipkart billboard that absolutely stole the show with its wit, according to the internet. (Image: @Hyprocus/Twitter)

It is safe to say that if a company’s “billboard game” is strong, it is bound to garner attention. Something similar happened when a Twitter user shared a picture of Flipkart’s sassy billboard. The creativity grabbed a lot of eyeballs and left social media users quite impressed.

The now-viral post was shared on Twitter by a user named Pranav Mailarpawar. The post featured pictures billboards of Sony, Puma, Samsung and Asus. However, Flipkart absolutely stole the show with its wit, according to the internet.

“There are 7 ads around us. Har ad mein jo dikhta hai, wo Flipkart pe milta hai (All the products in the ads are available on Flipkart),” read the text on the board.

“Flipakart got no chill,” read the caption of the post.



Flipkart got no chill pic.twitter.com/ZmJhGAMiSH

— Pranav Mailarpawar (@Hyprocus) July 20, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter on July 20, the post has amassed close to 8 lakh views. Moreover, netizens were incredibly impressed and showered their praise in the comments section.

“Marketing at its best,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Well played Flipkart.”

“Love the ‘hold my beer’ energy, Flipkart,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user quipped, “OG billboard.”