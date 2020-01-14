App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 06:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020: Check out the best deals on smartphones

The sale will commence on January 19 (Jan 18 noon for Flipkart Plus members) and end on January 22.

Carlsen Martin

Flipkart is preparing for the Republic Day Sale 2020 as the e-retail giant attempts to take on Amazon’s Great Indian Sale 2020. The Republic Day Sale sees big price cuts on several smartphones at different price points. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering instant 10 percent discounts on transactions made with ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak debit and credit cards.

Among the affordable smartphones available at all-time lows are the Vivo Z1 Pro and Lenovo K10 Note, which now start at Rs 10,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively. Both handsets also deliver Snapdragon 700 series processing power. The Galaxy S9, priced at Rs 22,999, becomes the first smartphone under 25,000 rupees to feature a QHD+ display and offers quite the bargain by delivering decent specs for a 22K smartphone with the added benefit of an IP68 rating.

Google’s Pixel 3a series will start at Rs 27,999 during the sale. The Pixel 3a series brings Google’s incredible flagship camera performance at a mid-range price point. The Black Shark 2 also gets a massive Rs 10,000 price cut, starting at Rs 29,999, making it the cheapest gaming smartphone available in India.

Apple’s iPhone XS, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 will also go on sale. While the price of the iPhone XS hasn’t been disclosed yet, Flipkart claims it will be available at an ‘amazing price’. Although the iPhone 7 and 8 get price cuts, we wouldn’t recommend opting for either of the two devices as they will feel dated in a year.

Additionally, the Realme 3 and Asus Max M2 will be available at entry-level prices (Rs 6,999). Motorola’s One Vision and One Action will go on sale for Rs 13,999 and Rs 8,999, respectively, while the budget Moto e6s will start at Rs 6,499. Motorola might not seem like the best option but certainly delivers the best software at this price. Flipkart has also committed to revealing new smartphone offers in the days leading up to the sale.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Flipkart #Google #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Vivo

