Flipkart offers discounts of upto Rs 10,000 on Honor smartphones as part of Big Billion Day sale

India's largest online retailer Flipkart has officially announced the dates of its annual festive sale the ‘Big Billion Days’ for 2018. The sale will commence on October 10 and will continue till October 14.

During the sale, Flipkart will dish out offers such as zero-interest EMIs, Flipkart Pay Later, cardless credit and EMIs on debit cards to its buyers. The retailer has also partnered with HDFC Bank to roll out exclusive offers for buyers who use the bank’s debit or credit cards. Additionally, buyers who will pay using PhonePe can avail 10 percent cashback offer during the sale.

While the sale will begin on October 10 for regular customers, Flipkart will throw open the sale window for Flipkart Plus members three hours prior at 9pm on October 9 and 10.

During the sale, customers will be able to avail discounts of up to 90 percent on products including mobile phones, televisions, household and other electronic appliances, apparels, books, furniture, accessories as well as groceries.

Flipkart has, in fact, already revealed discounts and offers on six smartphones from Chinese device maker Honor. The offers are available on devices including Honor 10, Honor 9i, Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 8 Pro.

Honor 10

During the sale, Flipkart will offer the smartphone at a steep discount of Rs 8,000. The device, which is originally priced at Rs 32,999, can be bought at Rs 24,999. Additionally, buyers can get a Guaranteed Buyback value of 50 percent from Flipkart on this device.

Honor 9i

Honor 9i will carry a flat discount of Rs 2,000 and will be available at 12,999. The device is originally priced at Rs 14,999.

Honor 9N

The semi-budget smartphone will come with a flat discount of Rs 4,000. The smartphone is available in two variants – 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage and will be available at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 down from original listed price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Honor 7A

The budget dual-camera smartphone will come with Rs 3,000 discount and will be available at Rs 7,999, down from original price of Rs 10,999.

Honor 7S

This affordable smartphone comes with Face Unlock and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,499, a discount of Rs 2,500 on listed price of Rs 8,999.

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite is a photography-focused smartphone with quad-camera configuration (two at the rear and two at the front). The smartphone comes at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, a discount of Rs 5,000 over its original listed price of Rs 16,999. Buyers can additionally avail a discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange of an older phone.

Honor 8 Pro

Though slightly older, Honor 8 Pro is one of the most acclaimed smartphones from the Honor brand. The workhorse with an original listed price tag of Rs 29,999 will be available at a price of Rs 19,999, an eye-watering discount of Rs 10,000.