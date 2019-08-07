Flipkart National Shopping Days sale is the best time to trade-in your old smartphone

Flipkart is gearing up to take on Amazon’s Freedom Sale with the big National Shopping Days sale that commences on August 8. Flipkart Plus members will get access to the sale four hours before it is opened to all users.

The Indian e-commerce giant is slashing prices on a number of smartphones during the two days of the sale. So, we thought we’d dig deep to find the best smartphone deals coming to Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale.

The Honor 20 and 20i both see price cuts with the standard Honor 20 starting at Rs 29,999, 3K less than the current rate, while the Honor 20i is down to Rs 12,999 from Rs 14,999.

The Motorola One Vision is available for Rs 17,999 during the sale. Its Exynos 9609 processor may not be the best, but the One Vision does an excellent job in software and camera performance for an under 20K smartphone.

Flipkart is also offering discounts on devices like the Honor 8C, Mi A2, and Oppo K1. Apart from the flat-out discounts, the e-commerce giant also includes No Cost EMI payment options, 10-percent discount on ICICI bank cards and complete mobile protection plans starting at Rs 99.

You can also get extra-value for money when exchanging a device for different Samsung Galaxy A series, Vivo, Oppo, Redmi, Motorola, Nokia, and other handsets. Additionally, users looking to buy an Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition and Asus 6z can get up to 1.5K and 3K, respectively, over the standard exchange rate. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets up to Rs 5,000 additional value on exchange.