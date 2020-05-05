Flipkart Group CFO Emily McNeal quits: Report

McNeal joined Flipkart in September 2018 as the senior vice president and group CFO before her role as a Mergers and Acquisitions Head at Walmart.
Flipkart Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Emily McNeal has reportedly quit. McNeal had come on board after Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart.
Sources told The Economic Times (ET) that McNeal’s role will be divided among two senior company executives — Sriram Venkataraman and PhonePe CFO, Adarsh Nahata — who will report to Walmart’s international CFO, Chris Nicholas.
Venkataraman is expected to take over soon as the CFO of Flipkart as well as its fashion e-tailer Myntra. “Venkataraman will have a dual reporting to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy while Nahata will follow the same structure at PhonePe with a second line of reporting to Sameer Nigam, the co-founder & CEO of the digital payments firm,” one of the sources told ET.
