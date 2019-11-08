Flipkart confirms Nokia Smart TVs with JBL audio coming to India soon

Nokia is about to join the list of smartphone brands that offer smart TVs. Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart recently announced a strategic partnership with the company to unveil Nokia-branded smart TVs in India.

While the company hasn’t revealed a launch date for the TVs, Nokia has confirmed that the audio for its new TV range will come from JBL. Nokia’s upcoming smart TVs will be made locally. The retail giant said that it would facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of Nokia smart TVs, including the management of end-to-end sales as part of the initiative.

The Nokia-branded smart TVs will also feature JBL sound, for a superior audio experience. Flipkart believes that poor audio on smart TVs has been a major concern among consumers, and Nokia’s upcoming televisions will address those issues. The news also marks JBL by Harman's first foray into India’s television market.

Vipul Mehrotra, Nokia Brand Partnership VP said in a press release, "We are delighted that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, will bring the first-ever Nokia branded Smart TVs to India. Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category. And where better to start than in India, where our brand has been trusted for quality, design and reliability."

"Flipkart's understanding of the needs and behaviours of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded Smart TVs accessible and affordable to many," he added.