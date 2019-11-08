App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart confirms Nokia Smart TVs with JBL audio coming to India soon

The news also marks JBL by Harman's first foray into India’s television market.

Carlsen Martin

Nokia is about to join the list of smartphone brands that offer smart TVs. Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart recently announced a strategic partnership with the company to unveil Nokia-branded smart TVs in India.

While the company hasn’t revealed a launch date for the TVs, Nokia has confirmed that the audio for its new TV range will come from JBL. Nokia’s upcoming smart TVs will be made locally. The retail giant said that it would facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of Nokia smart TVs, including the management of end-to-end sales as part of the initiative.

The Nokia-branded smart TVs will also feature JBL sound, for a superior audio experience. Flipkart believes that poor audio on smart TVs has been a major concern among consumers, and Nokia’s upcoming televisions will address those issues. The news also marks JBL by Harman's first foray into India’s television market.

Close

Vipul Mehrotra, Nokia Brand Partnership VP said in a press release, "We are delighted that Flipkart, the leading e-commerce company in the country, will bring the first-ever Nokia branded Smart TVs to India. Today marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Nokia brand in a new category. And where better to start than in India, where our brand has been trusted for quality, design and reliability."

related news

"Flipkart's understanding of the needs and behaviours of Indian consumers, and the power of its reach, will help it make Nokia branded Smart TVs accessible and affordable to many," he added.

The announcement follows similar initiatives from Motorola and OnePlus, other smartphone brands that have also launched smart TVs in the country. There’s still no information on availability, pricing and panel technology.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:43 pm

tags #gadgets #Nokia #OnePlus #televisions

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.