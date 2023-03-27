Flipkart's Chief People Officer says no mass layoffs are happening at the company

Layoffs continue to remain a worrying trend in the global company as leading firms look to save on costs to deal with the gloomy economic climate.

However, leading e-commerce player Flipkart has chosen to take the opposite route and opted to not layoff employees. Speaking to Livemint, Krishna Raghavan, the Chief People Officer of the company said that the firm had no intentions of laying off employees from the company.

“We do responsible hiring and there are no mass layoffs happening at Flipkart. We don't hire in thousands and then land up figuring out that we have too many people on board and resort to extreme measures," he said.

The report also stated that Flipkart's decision to not offer hikes to senior management officials would not lead to any job cuts.

Moneycontrol News