you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: iQOO 3 gets massive Rs 5,000 discount

The iQOO 3 will be avilable for as low as Rs 30,490.

Carlsen Martin

Flipkart will be hosting its “Big Shopping Days Sale” starting March 19. During the sale, Flipkart will be offering excellent discounts and offers on several smartphones with new deals being unveiled in the build-up to the sale. One of the biggest offers coming to Flipkart’s big sale is a massive discount on the gaming-focussed smartphone, iQOO 3.

The recently launched device is getting a flat Rs 5,000 discount on prepaid purchases. However, if you opt for the prepaid purchase offer, you will not be able to choose the exchange option. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering an instant Rs 1,500 discount for SBI credit cardholders.

The iQOO 3 is available in two colour options - Tornado Black and Quantum Silver. The iQOO 3 starts at Rs 36,990 in India for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,990. The top-end iQOO 3 model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage supports 5G. The iQOO 3 5G is priced at Rs 44,900.iQOO 3 Specifications
SpecsiQOO 3
ChipsetSnapdragon 865
Display6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+
RAM8GB / 12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB/256GB, UFS 3.1
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.5 (Telephoto) + 13 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Depth)
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.5
SoftwareAndroid 10; iQOO UI 1.0
Battery4400 mAh, 55W Fast-Charging
 

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #gadgets #iQOO #smartphones

