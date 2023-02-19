English
    Flipkart agent killed while delivering phone in Karnataka: Report

    The matter came to light after Flipkart agent Hemanth Naik's family filed a missing complaint on February 8.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST
    The Flipkart agent was murdered following an altercation with a customer. (Representative image)

    A Flipkart agent was killed while he was out to deliver a phone in Karnataka's Arsikere, The Hindu reported. The police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the case.

    Hemanth Datta, 20, has been accused of murdering Hemanth Naik, 23, during an argument while unboxing the parcel. According to the report, Hemanth Dutta had ordered a phone via Flipkart and Hemanth Naik went to deliver the parcel on February 7 but while unboxing the phone, there was an argument and Hemanth Datta allegedly stabbed Hemanth Naik to death.

    He then put the body in a gunny bag, poured petrol on it and set it on fire.

    The matter came to light after Hemanth Naik's family filed a missing complaint on February 8. His body was then discovered near the railway track at Anchekoplu in Arsikere and a case was filed. During the investigation, the police arrested Hemanth Datta and he has been remanded in judicial custody.

