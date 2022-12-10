Flight attendant ‘too old’ to work in China gets multiple overseas job offers

A 50-year-old Chinese flight attendant found opportunities overseas (Image: Weibo)

A 50-year-old Chinese flight attendant who learned English and Finnish to improve her career prospects after she lost her job is being hailed an inspiration on social media. She managed to find employment soon after being dismissed from her role at Norwegian Air Shuttle, reports South China Morning Post.

The flight attendant, identified only by her surname Hu, did not look for jobs with Chinese airlines, which do not employ women over the age of 40. Instead, she studied English and Finnish to prepare for job interviews with foreign airlines and received multiple offers after losing her job of six years with the Norwegian low-cost airline.

Hu’s story has gone viral in China, where women are disproportionately disadvantaged by discriminatory age rules.

Under China’s labour laws, women engaged in physically intensive jobs retire at the age of 50, while the retirement age for men is 55. The retirement age is 55 for women and 60 for men if they are in government jobs, schools or management.

Chinese airlines do not hire women as flight attendants if they are over the age of 40. If they reach this age while in the job, female flight attendants are typically assigned to other roles, reports SCMP.

“I exercise routinely, and I insist on eating a healthy diet. These are major reasons that I am still able to handle this physically demanding job which requires flying for long hours,” Hu said in a video that has been viewed over 5 million times on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Her efforts to find employment at a later stage of her career have sparked a discussion on discriminatory age limits for cabin crew.

“It’s hard for a person aged over 30 to find a job in China. Those aged 40 or older are regarded as old people by companies,” wrote one person on Douyin. Others congratulated Hu for her new role and called her a role model.

The name of Hu’s new employer was not revealed in the video, which did however reveal that she had been with a new airline for eight months now.