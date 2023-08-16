Flier's chance travel hack discovery got her 3 business class upgrades in a year

If the bid is not accepted, the flier doesn't have to pay a dime and retain their original seat. (Representational)

In a world where flying business class often seems reserved for the elite, one Australian traveller has cracked the code to attain luxury travel without breaking the bank. Meet Steph Georgiou, a psychologist whose ingenious approach has helped others take a crack at luxurious flying.

Georgiou's journey of upgraded travel began on a regional flight from Melbourne to the Gold Coast with Australian airline Rex. The traveller snagged an upgrade for a mere $17, and her account of the experience went viral on TikTok. Georgiou recounted how she managed to achieve the coveted upgrade thrice within the span of a year, employing a method she now swears by.

The first instance unfolded unexpectedly at the check-in counter. "I asked the man at the desk at check-in, 'how is business class looking,'" Georgiou recalled. "He said there is a seat available but you need to bid online. This was about 2 to 3 hours before my flight." Now, she swears by this technique.

Her approach involves bidding the lowest possible amount close to takeoff, a tactic that's delivered undeniable results. For Georgiou, this tactic yielded two domestic upgrades, and a third on an international flight.

Undeterred by her initial unsuccessful attempt, Georgiou's determination paid off when she secured a last-minute business class upgrade for her Bali-bound flight with Virgin Australia. "I am going to fly business class today," she confidently declared to her partner before the trip. Her bid was accepted the morning of the flight.

Passengers can place bids within specified ranges for their flights, with the higher bids increasing the likelihood of an upgrade. This gamble comes with no risk, as unsuccessful bids do not incur charges and travellers retain their original seats.