Flesh-eating maggots found inside man's ear. They were eating his eardrum

Doctors had flush the man's ear and then remove the larvae with forceps. (Image credit: The New England Journal of Medicine)

A man from a village in Portugal went to a hospital complaining of pain, itching, and bleeding from his. Doctors found that his ear was infested with maggots that ate away a part of his eardrum.

The 64-year-old had ben experiencing the symptoms for five days. According to a paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine, during a physical examination, the doctors found that "numerous mobile larvae" were blocking the patient's ear canal. They flushed the ear with water and then removed the maggots with ear forceps. The doctors then noticed that the larvae had eaten away a small portion of the eardrum.

"The (characteristics) of the larvae, cylindrical, segmented, white yellow-colored body... were compatible with the Cochliomyia hominivorax species," Catarina Rato, one of the doctors and a co-author of the paper, told Newsweek.

The patient was treated with antibiotics to prevent secondary infection and had recovered in a week, the paper stated.

In a related incident, earlier this year, a man revealed that he found a spider in his ear after experiencing pressure and a tapping sensation.

"I’m realizing something is burrowed deep in my ear. I’m freaking out feeling this unknown invader tap dance on my eardrum. I shot up from bed and rush to the bathroom to try and dig it out with my finger," wrote Redditor @tickt0ck. Having failed to pull the creature out with his finger, the man used a Qtip or an earbud.

"I feel the demon squirming and get a new pain. I’m thinking the bastard bit me for sure. I pull the Qtip out and I see in the mirror, to my horror, a behemoth of a spider. It shot out of my ear and across my face. I’m screaming at this point..." he wrote.

