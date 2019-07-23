Flaw in Facebook's Messenger Kids app let thousands of children join groups with unauthorised users

Facebook introduced a new version of Messenger for kids back in 2017. The app was aimed at creating a safe space where children could only have conversations with users that had been approved by their parents. However, a flaw in the system allowed unauthorised users to enter group chats with children.

The error, first reported by The Verge, allowed thousands of children to exchange messages with people who hadn’t been approved by parents, contrary to the rules of the app. However, Facebook argued that parents approved the members of these group chats.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson mentioned, “We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats. We turned off the affected chats and provided parents with additional resources on Messenger Kids and online safety.”

The spokesperson also mentioned Facebook was still looking into fixing the error and wasn't fielding any questions about it. The social media giant also confirmed The Verge’s finding to be accurate. Facebook hasn’t been able to verify for how long the flaw in its Messenger Kids apps existed, considering the app has been around since 2017.

The privacy flaw in the Messengers Kids app will put Facebook in troubled waters with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). Looming privacy concerns of the Messenger Kids’ app violating COPPA by collecting user data will also increase after the error.

Facebook is currently in the process of settlings Cambridge Analytica related charges with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC is expected to announce the penalty for the charges this week, which is rumoured to include $5 billion in fines and a mandatory privacy committee for the social media giant.