Shashi Tharoor is a leader who has a way with words—sometimes, those words find a way into a controversy. In July, addressing an event in Thiruvananthapuram, he said: “If they (the BJP) are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha then, frankly, our own democratic Constitution, as we understand [it], will not survive... because then they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one. And that will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for the minorities, and that will create a Hindu Pakistan...”