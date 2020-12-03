Five-star cruise chef opens biryani stall after losing job due to COVID-19 pandemic

Akshay Parkar started Parkar Biryani House, a roadside joint after losing his job due to COVID-19 pandemic

Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, life has changed dramatically for many. Millions lost their jobs due to fallout of the pandemic, and among them is a 29-year-old Mumbai-based chef. Akshay Parkar had been working as an international cruise chef for eight years before he lost his job.

However, he refused to lose hope and opened a roadside biryani stall in Mumbai to earn his livelihood. Parkar's story came to light when a Facebook page titled 'Being Malwani' shared pictures from Parkar Biryani House in Dadar.

"Akshay used to work at Taj Flight Services, and also with Princess Cruises for eight years. After he lost his job, Akshay opened a roadside eatery in Mumbai, where he sells biryani," the caption in Marathi read.

The post also detailed on Parkar’s struggles and how despite being sacked from his job and facing various hurdles, he was determined to get back up and keep fighting for survival.

The Facebook page also shared the price of the biryani prepared by him. The post mentions details and pictures of the chef’s stall. It soon went viral on social media and many users lauded Parkar for his determination. Some even inquired about the price of the biryani.

Speaking to The Better India, the 29-year-old sole breadwinner in his family, said, “My parents have been ill for a while now. My father lost his job after the flour mills closed down and he has been recuperating from tuberculosis for years."

I earned $1,000 a month. But all my savings were spent on my parents’ medical treatment. With their advanced age and prior health conditions, my parents were not eligible for the medical insurance policy, making the treatment more expensive,” he added.