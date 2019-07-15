App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

First train carrying 2.5 million litre water reaches parched Chennai

Notably, the train was supposed to make the first journey earlier this week on July 9, but due to several delays that got pushed by three days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The first train carrying water from Jolarpet Railway Station in Vellore left for Chennai on Friday (July 12). The train is expected to ferry 10 million litre of water to Tamil Nadu’s parched capital city daily, as it grapples with acute water scarcity.

Posters reading ‘Drinking water for Chennai’ and flower garlands adorned the train numbered 23907. It left for Chennai at 7.20 am and took about five hours to complete the journey and reached in the afternoon.

As of now, 50 wagons with a carrying capacity of 54,000 litre each have been sourced from Rajasthan, reports The News Minute. These will be attached to the train, which will carry 25 lakh litre of water on each trip. The train will be making four trips daily.

Close

For each trip made by the Southern railway train, the Tamil Nadu government will be spending Rs 8,40,000. Funds worth Rs 65 crore has been allocated for the entire project by Chief Minister EK Palaniswami. He had made the announcement in June after turning down an offer for a one-time supply of 2 million litre of water from Kerala. He then announced that he will be sourcing the water required from the neighbouring districts instead.

related news

This was the first time in almost the past two decades that Chennai had to source water from other places via train wagons.

Notably, the train was supposed to make the first journey earlier this week on July 9, but due to several delays that got pushed by three days.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 12:01 pm

tags #India #water

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.