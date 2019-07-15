First train carrying 2.5 million litre water reaches parched Chennai

The first train carrying water from Jolarpet Railway Station in Vellore left for Chennai on Friday (July 12). The train is expected to ferry 10 million litre of water to Tamil Nadu’s parched capital city daily, as it grapples with acute water scarcity.

Posters reading ‘Drinking water for Chennai’ and flower garlands adorned the train numbered 23907. It left for Chennai at 7.20 am and took about five hours to complete the journey and reached in the afternoon.

As of now, 50 wagons with a carrying capacity of 54,000 litre each have been sourced from Rajasthan, reports The News Minute. These will be attached to the train, which will carry 25 lakh litre of water on each trip. The train will be making four trips daily.

For each trip made by the Southern railway train, the Tamil Nadu government will be spending Rs 8,40,000. Funds worth Rs 65 crore has been allocated for the entire project by Chief Minister EK Palaniswami. He had made the announcement in June after turning down an offer for a one-time supply of 2 million litre of water from Kerala. He then announced that he will be sourcing the water required from the neighbouring districts instead.

This was the first time in almost the past two decades that Chennai had to source water from other places via train wagons.

Notably, the train was supposed to make the first journey earlier this week on July 9, but due to several delays that got pushed by three days.