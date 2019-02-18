First international mallakhamb tournament was held in Mumbai and the pictures are mind-blowing!

Mallakhamb, a traditional training exercise for wrestlers, which has been practiced in India for centuries, has finally gained prominence in the global community. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 First international mallakhamb championship was held at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, on February 16 and 17. Participants from 15 countries, including the United States and Germany, took part in the championship. (Image: AP) 2/10 Vikram Nadkarni, of Newcastle, England, performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 3/10 A player performs on a mallakhamb pole at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 4/10 A player tightens his grip on a mallakhamb pole as he trains at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 5/10 A player folds his hands in reverence near a statue of Lord Hanuman, a deity whose blessings are evoked after each Mallakhamb class, at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 6/10 Players perform on a mallakhamb pole and rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India. The word mallakhamb comes from malla, meaning wrestler, and khamb, or pole, and is a traditional training exercise for wrestlers in India. (Image: AP) 7/10 Mallakhamb players perform on a pole and rope at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP) 8/10 Vikram Nadkarni of Newcastle, England, trains on a pole ahead of the first Mallakhamb World Championship in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 9/10 A player performs on a mallakhamb pole as he trains at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: AP) 10/10 Players perform on a mallakhamb pole at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:14 pm