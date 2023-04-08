Video: US flight passenger dragged off aircraft after drink request

As per the New York Post, one of the features in the first-class section of an American Airlines flight is offer passengers with a pre-departure beverage.

A passenger aboard an American Airlines flight was dragged off the aircraft after he requested for a gin and tonic cocktail beverage. In a video released on Reddit, the passenger, who was seated in the first class section of the flight, was seen arguing with the crew who were asking the man to leave the plane.



A few minutes into the video the passenger's phone was taken away while he was trying to record a video of the incident and managed to take the video which was later shared over social media.

Later, the man was pulled from his seat and handcuffed on the jet bridge. As per the travel blog "View from the Wing", the man questioned as to why he was being removed from the aircraft. He was then told by two men that he was not "being respectful" by "arguing with the flight attendant".

The video generated a wide range of reactions, with many users calling it "embarrassing" and "humiliating"

"That's the most humiliating video I've seen in a long time. The noise he made at the end is very sad. I don't know what happened to start this but it was handled very poorly," a user wrote.

"I have never seen a more embarrassing display in my entire career," another user said.

As per the New York Post, one of the features in the first-class section of an American Airlines flight is offer passengers with a pre-departure beverage. The reason for not offering this passenger with the beverage is still not clear.

