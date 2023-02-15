English
    Fired for being bald, UK man sues firm, wins Rs 70 lakh. The irony: his boss was bald too

    The man sued his employer for termination on unfair grounds and won Rs 70 lakh in settlement.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 15, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST
    The man was employed as a sales director at the phone company. (Representative image)

    A man was fired from his top job for a bizarre reason: he was bald. Ironically, the man’s boss who fired him was also bald.

    61-year-old Mark Jones was a sales director at Leeds-based mobile phone firm Tango Network in the UK. His boss Philip Hesketh, bald himself, decided that he didn’t want “a team of balding 50-year-old men”. Hesketh believed his team didn’t have too many “youthful and energetic candidates” so he wanted to “change dynamics”, the Independent reported.

    Jones felt that soon after, the company tried to come up with excuses to get him gone. He eventually resigned after being treated unfairly and filed a grievance complaint against his bosses. In his resignation letter, too he mentioned that petty politics and a conspiracy to make him “look bad” had been at play.

    “I am saddened at the blatant manipulation and lies set out in the grievance report, and believe this is only designed as a tick box exercise to make me look bad and to further a performance management process that should never have been carried out in the first place,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

    He then went to court and sued his former employer and won.

    The court ruled that Tango Network had dismissed Jones on unfair grounds, without any basis and awarded him a compensation of Rs 70 lakh or 71,000 pounds.

    Last year, a UK court employment tribunal ruled that calling a man bald will be considered sexual harassment in a workplace.

    Tony Finn, 64, claimed that he had been a victim of sexual harassment when a certain colleague called a “bald c***". The court had ruled in his favour in this case as well.

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 03:41 pm