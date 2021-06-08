MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Fire breaks out near Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, no deaths reported

The fire broke out at a cash counting area located near the main shrine as a result of an electrical short circuit.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Fire breaks out near Vaishno Devi shrine. Image source: Twitter

Fire breaks out near Vaishno Devi shrine. Image source: Twitter

A massive fire broke out near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 8.

According to a PTI report, the fire broke out at a cash counting area located near the main shrine as a result of an electrical short circuit.

The officials said that the fire started around 4.15 pm was completely controlled by 5 pm. Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials added.

Visuals from the scene that's now all over Twitter shows thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

Close

Mukesh Singh, Inspector-General of Police confirmed that despite the accidental fire, no deaths have been reported yet and that the situation is now under control, reported NDTV.

(With inputs from PTI)

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Jammu and Kashmir #Vaishno Devi shrine
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey