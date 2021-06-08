Fire breaks out near Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, no deaths reported

Fire breaks out near Vaishno Devi shrine. Image source: Twitter

A massive fire broke out near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on June 8.

According to a PTI report, the fire broke out at a cash counting area located near the main shrine as a result of an electrical short circuit.

The officials said that the fire started around 4.15 pm was completely controlled by 5 pm. Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials added.

Visuals from the scene that's now all over Twitter shows thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

Mukesh Singh, Inspector-General of Police confirmed that despite the accidental fire, no deaths have been reported yet and that the situation is now under control, reported NDTV.

(With inputs from PTI)