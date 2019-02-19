FIR against former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid for ‘spreading rumours’ on aftermath of Pulwama attack

Three days after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Rashid posted on Twitter that a few Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up as a violent mob had surrounded them.
Shehla Rashid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader, was booked for spreading fake news on Kashmiri girls being trapped inside a Dehradun hostel in the wake of violence against the community after Pulwama terror attack.
Three days after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Rashid posted on Twitter that a few Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up as a violent mob had surrounded them.In a series of tweets, she alleged that there were attacks on Kashmiri students living in Uttarakhand and other parts of north India. "#SOSKashmir Throughout India, mobs are attacking Kashmiri students, verbally abusing them, asking for them to be expelled and filing false cases against them. The pretext being given in each case is that they said Pakistan Zindabad - even police is buying into these false claims (sic)," she tweeted.
#SOSKashmir 15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now, as an angry mob outside demands that they be expelled from the hostels. This is in Dolphin institute. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob.@INCUttarakhand @uttarakhandcops @ukcopsonline
However, Uttarakhand police junked all such reports saying, "There were rumours yesterday that a few Kashmiri girls were trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours due to the presence of an angry mob. This is not true as the police sorted out the issue. Initially, there was some confusion regarding pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the Kashmiri girls, but later the matter was resolved by the police," a senior police officer said.
Ashok Kumar, ADG (Law&Order), Uttarakhand: The incident of students being trapped in a girls hostel is a rumour being spread on social media. A procession was taken up by locals in wake of the #PulwamaAttack where people were chanting 'Pakistan murdabad'. pic.twitter.com/4DGkVxn7YP— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
Reacting to this move, Rashid shared pictures of the copies of the FIR against her on Twitter, stating that is the price one pays for seeking justice under BJP rule.
So, @uttarakhandcops have filed an FIR against me, but they have yet to take any action against Vikas Verma Bajrang Dal convenor who is speaking to national newspapers, owning up to the mob attacks, ordering Kashmiris to leave Dehradun. Can't say who rules Uttarakhand anymore!
However, to rectify her statement, she tweeted later: "The girls in Dolphin Institute Dehradun are safe. @uttarakhandcops are protecting them. Rumors and insinuations that the incident had something to do with "Pakistan" are false."Within a day of the Pulwama terror attack, right-wing bodies such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been spewing hate, holding anti-Pakistan rallies. The situation worsened after some Kashmiri students posted anti-national comments on social media, glorifying the Pulwama attack, leading to the crackdown on Kashmiri students.