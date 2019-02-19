App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIR against former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid for ‘spreading rumours’ on aftermath of Pulwama attack

Three days after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Rashid posted on Twitter that a few Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up as a violent mob had surrounded them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shehla Rashid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader, was booked for spreading fake news on Kashmiri girls being trapped inside a Dehradun hostel in the wake of violence against the community after Pulwama terror attack.

Three days after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Rashid posted on Twitter that a few Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up as a violent mob had surrounded them.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that there were attacks on Kashmiri students living in Uttarakhand and other parts of north India. "#SOSKashmir Throughout India, mobs are attacking Kashmiri students, verbally abusing them, asking for them to be expelled and filing false cases against them. The pretext being given in each case is that they said Pakistan Zindabad - even police is buying into these false claims (sic)," she tweeted.

However, Uttarakhand police junked all such reports saying, "There were rumours yesterday that a few Kashmiri girls were trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours due to the presence of an angry mob. This is not true as the police sorted out the issue. Initially, there was some confusion regarding pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the Kashmiri girls, but later the matter was resolved by the police," a senior police officer said.

The Dehradun Police also tweeted out the same message. Prem Nagar Police Station also registered an FIR against Rashid under sections 505, 153, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing public tranquility and trying to disrupt peace.


Reacting to this move, Rashid shared pictures of the copies of the FIR against her on Twitter, stating that is the price one pays for seeking justice under BJP rule.

However, to rectify her statement, she tweeted later: "The girls in Dolphin Institute Dehradun are safe. @uttarakhandcops are protecting them. Rumors and insinuations that the incident had something to do with "Pakistan" are false."

Within a day of the Pulwama terror attack, right-wing bodies such as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bajrang Dal, and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been spewing hate, holding anti-Pakistan rallies. The situation worsened after some Kashmiri students posted anti-national comments on social media, glorifying the Pulwama attack, leading to the crackdown on Kashmiri students.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 11:44 am

tags #India #JNU students #Pulwama attack

