FIR against former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid for ‘spreading rumours’ on aftermath of Pulwama attack

Shehla Rashid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader, was booked for spreading fake news on Kashmiri girls being trapped inside a Dehradun hostel in the wake of violence against the community after Pulwama terror attack.

Three days after the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans, Rashid posted on Twitter that a few Kashmiri students had to lock themselves up as a violent mob had surrounded them.



#SOSKashmir 15-20 Kashmiri girls trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours now, as an angry mob outside demands that they be expelled from the hostels. This is in Dolphin institute. Police is present but unable to disperse the mob.@INCUttarakhand @uttarakhandcops @ukcopsonline

— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 16, 2019

In a series of tweets, she alleged that there were attacks on Kashmiri students living in Uttarakhand and other parts of north India. "#SOSKashmir Throughout India, mobs are attacking Kashmiri students, verbally abusing them, asking for them to be expelled and filing false cases against them. The pretext being given in each case is that they said Pakistan Zindabad - even police is buying into these false claims (sic)," she tweeted.

However, Uttarakhand police junked all such reports saying, "There were rumours yesterday that a few Kashmiri girls were trapped in a hostel in Dehradun for hours due to the presence of an angry mob. This is not true as the police sorted out the issue. Initially, there was some confusion regarding pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the Kashmiri girls, but later the matter was resolved by the police," a senior police officer said.

The Dehradun Police also tweeted out the same message. Prem Nagar Police Station also registered an FIR against Rashid under sections 505, 153, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing public tranquility and trying to disrupt peace.



So, @uttarakhandcops have filed an FIR against me, but they have yet to take any action against Vikas Verma Bajrang Dal convenor who is speaking to national newspapers, owning up to the mob attacks, ordering Kashmiris to leave Dehradun. Can't say who rules Uttarakhand anymore!

— Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) February 18, 2019

Reacting to this move, Rashid shared pictures of the copies of the FIR against her on Twitter, stating that is the price one pays for seeking justice under BJP rule.

However, to rectify her statement, she tweeted later: "The girls in Dolphin Institute Dehradun are safe. @uttarakhandcops are protecting them. Rumors and insinuations that the incident had something to do with "Pakistan" are false."