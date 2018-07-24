FIR against Agra man for sharing 'objectionable' picture of PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, has filed a formal complaint against a man for allegedly sharing an “objectionable” picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, The Indian Express has reported.

BJYM worker Hemant Gupta accused a resident of Agra, Prem Singh Rathore, of sharing an “objectionable” picture of PM Modi. Gupta said in the post, the PM is seen sitting on a donkey and the comments section had a few derogatory remarks which “hurt the sentiments” of the BJYM workers. He added that though the post was shared by Rathore from the wall of another Archana Yadav, the latter account was found to be fake. “Therefore, I lodged a complaint against Rathore,” said Gupta.

Station house officer of Tajganj police station, Vinod Kumar, told the publication that the post had gone viral on social media, including WhatsApp.

While the accused is reported to be absconding, an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The post has been removed from Facebook and raids are being conducted to nab the accused, the officer said.