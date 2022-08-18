Finland PM Sanna Marin responds to drug use allegations after leaked party video

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has denied taking drugs after a video of her drinking, dancing and partying with friends emerged on social media Wednesday. Finnish media reported that people in the background of the video were heard yelling about cocaine – a fact that sparked massive backlash against the 36-year-old Finnish prime minister, who has previously been forced to apologise for partying in a nightclub after coming in contact with a Covid-positive colleague.

Sanna Marin addressed the controversy around the video in a press conference Thursday morning, denying that she had used drugs.

“I danced, sang, and partied - perfectly legal things. And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs],” she said according to the BBC. Marin was filmed dancing at the party with several other prominent personalities, including MP Ilmari Nurminen and media anchor Tinni Wikstrom.

Finnish MP Mikko Karna had earlier urged the prime minister of Finland to take a drug test and make the results public, tweeting that the public deserved to know this much about their prime minister.

In her press conference, Marin also hit out at the person who leaked the video, which appears to have been taken from Instagram Stories. She said the party took place about a fortnight ago.

“I trusted that since the videos are private and published at a private event, they would not be published,” Marin said, according to Politico. “It feels bad that they have been published.”

Marin came under fire in December after she was photographed partying at a nightclub, hours after her foreign minister tested positive. She published a lengthy apology after the photographs were published by a magazine.