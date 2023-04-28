Filmfare Awards 2023: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Badhaai Do’ among big winners. Check full list

The 68th edition of the Hyundai Filmfare Awards with Maharashtra Tourism proved to be a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry in attendance. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do were among the big winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards which took place at Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai last night. Salman Khan hosted the awards ceremony for the very first time, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul as his co-hosts. While Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away 10 trophies, Badhaai Do was second with five awards to its name.

The award for best actor in a leading role (female) went to Alia Bhatt for her powerful portrayal of a sex-worker-turned-brothel-owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajkummar Rao won the award for best actor in a leading role (male) for his role in Badhaai Do.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Moneycontrol News