Filmfare Awards 2023: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Badhaai Do’ among big winners. Check full list

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt won the award for best actor (female) while Rajkummar Rao took home the trophy for best actor (male). Check out the full list of winners here.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away with 10 awards.

The 68th edition of the Hyundai Filmfare Awards with Maharashtra Tourism proved to be a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry in attendance. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do were among the big winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards which took place at Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai last night. Salman Khan hosted the awards ceremony for the very first time, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul as his co-hosts. While Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away 10 trophies, Badhaai Do was second with five awards to its name.

The award for best actor in a leading role (female) went to Alia Bhatt for her powerful portrayal of a sex-worker-turned-brothel-owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajkummar Rao won the award for best actor in a leading role (male) for his role in Badhaai Do.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi