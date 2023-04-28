English
    Filmfare Awards 2023: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Badhaai Do’ among big winners. Check full list

    Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt won the award for best actor (female) while Rajkummar Rao took home the trophy for best actor (male). Check out the full list of winners here.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
    Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Filmfare Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away with 10 awards.

    The 68th edition of the Hyundai Filmfare Awards with Maharashtra Tourism proved to be a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry in attendance. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do were among the big winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards which took place at Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai last night. Salman Khan hosted the awards ceremony for the very first time, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul as his co-hosts. While Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away 10 trophies, Badhaai Do was second with five awards to its name.

    The award for best actor in a leading role (female) went to Alia Bhatt for her powerful portrayal of a sex-worker-turned-brothel-owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajkummar Rao won the award for best actor in a leading role (male) for his role in Badhaai Do.

    Filmfare Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners here:

    Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

    Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

    Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

    Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

    Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

    Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

    Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

    Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

    Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

    Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

    Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

    Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

    Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

    Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

    RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

    Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

    Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

    Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

