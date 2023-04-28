Filmfare Awards 2023: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Badhaai Do’ among big winners. Check full list

Filmfare Awards 2023: Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away with 10 awards.

The 68th edition of the Hyundai Filmfare Awards with Maharashtra Tourism proved to be a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry in attendance. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Badhaai Do were among the big winners at the 2023 Filmfare Awards which took place at Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai last night. Salman Khan hosted the awards ceremony for the very first time, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul as his co-hosts. While Gangubai Kathiawadi walked away 10 trophies, Badhaai Do was second with five awards to its name.

The award for best actor in a leading role (female) went to Alia Bhatt for her powerful portrayal of a sex-worker-turned-brothel-owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Rajkummar Rao won the award for best actor in a leading role (male) for his role in Badhaai Do.

Filmfare Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi