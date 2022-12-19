FIFA World Cup final: Sundar Pichai reveals Google Search’s big record

On Sunday, all eyes were on football's biggest night -- the clash of titans France and Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Over 1.5 lakh fans watched the game at Qatar's Lusail stadium, and around the world, millions of others tuned into their televisions sets.

The online space was also buzzing with activity, with the title clash taking over trending hashtags.

Google Search recorded its highest level of traffic in 25 years, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

"It was like the entire world was searching about one thing," Pichai added.

On Twitter, France's third goal sparked a record number of tweets.

"24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup," Twitter boss Elon Musk, who was at the final game sharing live updates, tweeted. France came very close to Argentina, drawing with them 3-3 after extra time, but lost on penalties. Kylian Mbappe starred with his hat-trick, going on to win the Golden Boot. "We came back from nowhere and turned the game around from a very difficult situation," France coach Didier Deschamps told AFP. "That leaves us with even more regrets. We were not as good in the first 60 minutes against top-quality opponents who had a lot more energy." Lionel Messi & Co will take home the first World Cup trophy since 1986. For Messi, it was a big moment of personal triumph as he crowned his glorious football career with the game's ultimate prize. Acknowledging that he was in the final years of his career, Messi expressed his wish to play a few more games for Argentina. "I want to keep experiencing a few more matches as world champion," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

