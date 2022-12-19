 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup final: Sundar Pichai reveals Google Search’s big record

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: The online space was buzzing as Argentina took on France in a thrilling title clash.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Sunday, all eyes were on football's biggest night -- the clash of titans France and Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Over 1.5 lakh fans watched the game at Qatar's Lusail stadium, and around the world, millions of others tuned into their televisions sets.

The online space was also buzzing with activity, with the title clash taking over trending hashtags.

Google Search recorded its highest level of traffic in 25 years, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

"It was like the entire world was searching about one thing," Pichai added.

 

 

On Twitter, France's third goal sparked a record number of tweets.