What are One Love armbands that European teams will wear to defy FIFA at Qatar 2022

European teams set to compete in FIFA World Cup 2o22 are set to defy the football association and stick to their plans of wearing "One Love" armbands with a multi-coloured heart in Qatar.

The "One Love" initiative was launched in response to the treatment of LGBTQ communities in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to three years in jail. But organisers have battled to reassure rights groups that same-sex couples will not face action at the tournament.

Meanwhile, FIFA -- who has a tough stance when it comes to the use of slogans or political messages added to sporting kits and uniforms -- has proposed a series of alternative armbands featuring different social campaigns.

It recently warned players against using political slogans, adding that all political messages or symbols in stadiums are banned by FIFA. Instead, the organisation has requested that all captains wear a different armband on each match day, promoting social messages such as "Football unites the world" and "Share the meal" in a United Nations-backed campaign.

"Each round of matches will be associated with its own dedicated campaign designed to maximise reach and impact," FIFA said in a statement.

The move puts football's world governing body on a potential collision course with teams such as Germany, whose captain Manuel Neuer said he would still wear a "One Love" armband to promote diversity and inclusion.

"Other European nations are wearing (the armband) and it is good we are doing it together," Neuer said on Saturday.

England's Harry Kane will wear the armband for the first time in Friday's Nations League match against Italy. "I am honoured to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important One Love campaign," he said. "As captains we may all be competing against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination. This is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching." Read more: FIFA World Cup 2022 firework ceremony in Qatar goes viral | Watch Denmark's Christian Eriksen said his country's captain Simon Kjaer would be wearing the rainbow armband too, regardless of any disciplinary action taken by FIFA. "We as a country are wearing it, our captain will be wearing the One Love armband," Eriksen said. "What the consequences will be I don't know, but we'll see." Meanwhile, England's Football Association are understood to be seeking clarity on whether the rainbow armband and the FIFA ones can be worn together. (With inputs from agencies) Read more: FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans give frothy welcome to first beers

