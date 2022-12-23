Who is Salt Bae, VIP World Cup guest now under FIFA investigation

Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, made headlines for his FIFA World Cup 2022 appearance, but for all the wrong reasons.

He crashed Argentina's World Cup celebrations, pulled Lionel Messi by the arm twice (only to be ignored) and grabbed the FIFA trophy to pose with it, which goes against rules as only winners and dignitaries like heads of state and FIFA officials and allowed to hold it.

Salt Bae was widely trolled on social media for "trying for clout" with Argentine players, who seemed to acknowledge him reluctantly. Messi appeared irked though he later posed for a photo with him.

FIFA is now investigating how Salt Bae gained "undue access" to the pitch at Lusail Stadium after the World Cup final between Argentina and France on December 18.

He has also been banned from the US Open Cup final.

Salt Bae is a popular figure on social media, with over 49 million Instagram followers. What is his claim to fame? The 39-year-old shot to fame in 2017, with an Instagram video in which he demonstrated his style of sprinkling salt. It became instantly popular and sparked a flurry of memes. Over the years, he has built an empire of luxury restaurants in Dubai, the United States, Doha and four other locations. Salt Bae regularly appeared at FIFA World Cup games and posted frequent social media updates. He had VIP access to the tournament. At home in Turkey, he owns steakhouses in nine locations, HITC website reported. A-list celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham have visited his restaurants. Salt Bae reportedly has a net worth of $70 million.

