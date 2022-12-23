 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Salt Bae, VIP World Cup guest now under FIFA investigation

Dec 23, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

The 39-year-old gatecrashed Argentina's post-match celebrations and tried desperately to get photos with Lionel Messi.

Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae.

Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, made headlines for his FIFA World Cup 2022 appearance, but for all the wrong reasons.

He crashed Argentina's World Cup celebrations, pulled Lionel Messi by the arm twice (only to be ignored) and grabbed the FIFA trophy to pose with it, which goes against rules as only winners and dignitaries like heads of state and FIFA officials and allowed to hold it.

Salt Bae was widely trolled on social media for "trying for clout" with Argentine players, who seemed to acknowledge him reluctantly. Messi appeared irked though he later posed for a photo with him.

 

 

 FIFA is now investigating how Salt Bae gained "undue access" to the pitch at Lusail Stadium after the World Cup final between Argentina and France on December 18.

He has also been banned from the US Open Cup final. 