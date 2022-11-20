 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony: Details of star performers, where to watch it LIVE

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 20, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

“We have a team of 900 people with best-in-the-world choreographers and lighting technicians... I think it’s going to be a big step forward in terms of World Cup history," said creative director Marco Balich.

A drone display and fireworks are seen over the skyline ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Saturday.

First World Cup in the Middle East. First World Cup kicking off in November. First modern edition based around a single city. First in an Arab country.

Now add “first World Cup with an Olympics-style opening ceremony” to the list of novelties for the tournament in Qatar beginning on Sunday. Among the confirmed performers at the ceremony is K-pop star Jungkook.

Creative director Marco Balich, a veteran of multiple Olympic opening and closing ceremonies, told The Associated Press that he has been working for a year on a 30-minute show that will run ahead of the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador.

“The supreme committee wanted to create a real show, which FIFA is not accustomed to,” Balich said in a phone interview from Doha, referring to Qatar’s local organizing committee.

The extravagant ceremony was one of the reasons why in August the World Cup start was moved up a day in a late switch — to give the show a more prominent viewing slot.

“FIFA and the supreme committee — especially FIFA — realised how much effort was going into creating the ceremony and creating for the first time something that’s not just someone singing before the opening game,” Balich said.