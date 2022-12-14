 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco's road to the semifinal

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco has punched way above its weight in the tournament and has created history by being the first African side to reach the semifinals.

The trailblazing Moroccans have reached the final four by collecting some high-profile scalps.

Ahead of the North African side's semifinal encounter against France, let us look at how it got here.

How did it begin?

Drawn in Group F alongside Croatia, Canada and Belgium, the Atlas Lions not only survived the first round but thrived in it.

It started the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Croatia but its magical run started from the second game onwards.

What happened next