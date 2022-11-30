FIFA World Cup 2022: Matches today, time and full schedule

FIFA World Cup 2022: Check which teams are playing on Day 11.

Day 11 of FIFA World Cup 2022 will see the Group C and Group D face-offs, with a total of four matches. The early matches are France vs Tunisia and Australia vs Denmark which are part of Group D. The late-night matches are Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico which are part of Group C. On Tuesday, Qatar bowed out of their own tournament with the worst ever performance by a host nation after being beaten by the Netherlands. On the same day, Senegal entered the knockouts after its dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador.

France vs Tunisia

France, two-time world champions, faces Tunisia which has 10 French-born players. While France is already qualified for the next stage of the tournament, Tunisia will have to win this game to have a chance of advancing.

The match will be held at 8:30 pm, India time, at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Australia vs Denmark

Australian and Denmark will face-off in their opening Group D match. If Australia beats Denmark, Australia can reach the next round unopposed. If Australia loses, it will be eliminated from the tournament.

The match will be held at 8:30 pm, India time, at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Lionel Messi's Argentina must beat Poland to be certain of advancing in World Cup. Even if Poland loses, it is only sure to be knocked out if Saudi Arabia beats Mexico.

The match will be held at 12:30 am, India time at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia will qualify for the next round if they beat Mexico. Having beaten Argentina but then lost to Poland, Saudi Arabia need to beat Mexico in their final Group C match to guarantee a place in the knock-out rounds.

The match will be held at 12:30 am, India time at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.