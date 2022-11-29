FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi 'threatened' for Mexico 'disrespect'

Mexican boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez 'threatened' Lionel Messi after the Argentine inadvertently stepped on a Mexican jersey during the team's locker room celebrations. Messi had swapped his jersey with a Mexican player at the end of the game, where he inspired Argentina to a 2-0 win on Saturday night, which lay on the floor of the team's locker room as players were celebrating a crucial win in the FIFA World Cup.

He then moved the Mexican jersey on the floor with his boot, which left Álvarez fuming. The boxer took to Twitter to vent out at the apparent disrespect, stating: “He better ask God not to run into me.”

However, former teammates and good friends Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas came to Messi's defence saying that the incident was purely accidental. Aguero, who played with Messi for Argentina, tweeted: "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it."

Fabregas, Messi's former teammate at FC Barcelona, added to his defence by tweeting: "You neither know the person, nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game. ALL t-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterwards. And more when you celebrate an important victory."