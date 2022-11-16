FIFA World Cup 2022: With one beer from each country, fan preps for the big competition

A football and beer aficionado from the United Kingdom is back in spotlight ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his impressive collection of brews representing each of the 32 participating teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022 opens on November 20. Qatar will host 32 teams for 64 matches spread across multiple cities.

Gus Hully tweeted a photo on Tuesday showing off his prized line-up, gathering over 74,000 likes.

Some bottles in the collection were harder to get than others. For Senegal, which he described as ridiculously tough, Hully said he found a Russian man (probably with social media's help) living in Italy, who got him one back from his holiday in the west African country

To represent FIFA hosts Qatar, and Iran and Saudi Arabia, Hully got non-alcoholic malt beverages.

He sourced Serbian and Ghanaian drinks from the UK itself. The second variety he got from a Ghanaian restaurant in South London.

Hully may have tried to do his best but many were unhappy with his choices. "What an insult to the French," one fan commented on the drink he chose to represent France. Others described his assortment as "incredible". Hully had done something similar for the FIFA World Cup in 2018. He travelled across London and even made trips to Barcelona and Paris to get local beers, The Mirror reported. For others, he turned to his traveller friends, who helped source bottles from North Africa and Central America. Social media users also helped him find contacts. He spent £500 on the beers, his collecting hobby labelled "foolish" by family and some friends. "They think it's a waste of money, but it's the World Cup, it's beer, you've got to get excited," he had told Mirror Football . Hully's idea is: As soon as a country crashed out of the World Cup, drink the beer from there. So I'm hoping lots of good beers get knocked out quickly so I'm able to get started on them," he had said.

