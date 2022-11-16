 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup 2022: With one beer from each country, fan preps for the big competition

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST

Fans are pulling out all the stops to enjoy the big football championship.

(Image credit: @ballstothis)

A football and beer aficionado from the United Kingdom is back in spotlight ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his impressive collection of brews representing each of the 32 participating teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022 opens on November 20. Qatar will host 32 teams for 64 matches spread across multiple cities.

Gus Hully tweeted a photo on Tuesday showing off his prized line-up, gathering over 74,000 likes.

Some bottles in the collection were harder to get than others. For Senegal, which he described as ridiculously tough, Hully said he found a Russian man  (probably with social media's help) living in Italy, who got him one back from his holiday in the west African country

To represent FIFA hosts Qatar, and Iran and Saudi Arabia, Hully got non-alcoholic malt beverages.

 

He sourced Serbian and Ghanaian drinks from the UK itself. The second variety he got from a Ghanaian restaurant in South London.