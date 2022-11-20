 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

FIFA World Cup 2022: Fans give frothy welcome to first beers

AFP
Nov 20, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST

Drinking alcohol in public is illegal in Qatar and sales are normally restricted to a government store and about 35 hotel and restaurant bars.

Fans carry their beers at a fan zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Qatar Saturday.

Thousands of football fans queued Saturday to get the first beers served at the official World Cup fan zone after sales were banned around stadiums in Islamic Qatar.

Twenty-four hours from the football tournament's opening match, Juan Alvarez emerged from the Budweiser stand with a big grin on his face, balancing 12 plastic goblets of beer on three trays.

Alvarez brushed aside the $13.50 price for one half-litre, and came out just in time to see the first of the spectacular firework displays that host Qatar is putting on for fans each day.

"I will drink at least three of these myself," the 37-year-old Mexican fan told AFP.

"The fireworks and lasers are great, but you cannot have a World Cup without beer."

With official tournament security watching, some thirsty fans waited an hour for the stand to open.