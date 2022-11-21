England fans taken to Qatar royal palace during hunt for beer? Lion cub video doesn't disappoint

One of the clips shared on Twitter shows one of the England fans playfully pet a lion cub. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @digitlprofiting)



“We met one of the Sheikh’s sons & he took us back to the palace!”

“We were on the hunt for beers and we ended up at a big palace, we saw his monkeys & exotic birds!” These England fans are out in Qatar & you HAVE to listen to their story! #FIFAWorldCup #TSWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RlclrsnEsP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 20, 2022

This England fan group's story could easily be the plot for the next instalment of the Hangover series. Alex, John and their fellow England fans were on a hunt for beer on Sunday night when they got more than they bargained for.

The alcohol-thirsty group started chatting with two local fans when they were invited back to their place, with one of them claiming to be a member of the royal family.

Talking to British sports outlet Talksport, John said: “Last night, we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us, he had lions and everything. They’ve made us so welcome and look around you, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Alex added: “We were on a hunt for some beers and they said ‘We’ll sort beers’, so we jumped into the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser, ended up in a big palace. We were in the back and he showed us monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts.”

And the videos do not disappoint. One of the clips shared on Twitter shows one of the England fans playfully pet a lion cub, which backs this incredible story.