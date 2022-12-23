 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At FIFA World Cup, Elon Musk said this about YouTuber on a ‘mission’ to hug him

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou's said he has been camping outside SpaceX and Twitter offices for two months, for a chance to hug Elon Musk.

For over two months, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou pitched tents outside Elon Musk's SpaceX and Twitter offices, trying to get a hug from him. He wore a blue bird costume and held up a signboard saying "hug me Elon".

All he spoke about on his social media handles, followed by millions of people, was his "mission" to hug the Twitter CEO, who he described as an "intellectual".

 

His obsession with Musk prompted concern online, when he asked his followers to spam the billionaire's mother Maye Musk with his request. Many described his behaviour as disturbing.

But he might get his wish fulfilled. At the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Elon Musk met some children who made their case for the YouTuber.

"There's a famous YouTuber trying to hug you," one child told Musk. "His name is Fidias."

"What should I do about that?" Musk asked. "Do I hug him? Do you want me to hug this guy?"