At FIFA World Cup, Elon Musk said this about YouTuber on a ‘mission’ to hug him

For over two months, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou pitched tents outside Elon Musk's SpaceX and Twitter offices, trying to get a hug from him. He wore a blue bird costume and held up a signboard saying "hug me Elon".

All he spoke about on his social media handles, followed by millions of people, was his "mission" to hug the Twitter CEO, who he described as an "intellectual".

His obsession with Musk prompted concern online, when he asked his followers to spam the billionaire's mother Maye Musk with his request. Many described his behaviour as disturbing.

But he might get his wish fulfilled. At the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Elon Musk met some children who made their case for the YouTuber.

"There's a famous YouTuber trying to hug you," one child told Musk. "His name is Fidias."

"What should I do about that?" Musk asked. "Do I hug him? Do you want me to hug this guy?"

To which the child and others around him excitedly responded: "Yes, hug him!"

"If you want me to hug him, I'll hug him," Musk told the kids.

Fidias shared a video of Musk talking to the kids, and asked him to "dm (direct message) him to arrange to the hug".

"Will do it," Musk responded.

Fidias Panayiotou, who is reportedly from Cyprus, has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. He posts videos performing pranks, stunts and travelling the world. On Instagram, he has been posting obsessively about Musk.

Musk, Twitter's new boss, had recently suspended top tech journalists from the platform, accusing them of endangering his family. They were reinstated after Musk received criticism for the "arbitrary" suspensions.

He also suspended an account tracking his private jet using publicly available data.